Wauchope's Bain Park will boast a new playground, public art, landscaping and upgraded lighting under a revamp.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is a month away from appointing a consultant to design the first two stages of the Bain Park Master Plan before construction starts in December.
The final plan incorporates a new shaded playground - the look and feel of which is now open for public consultation - and a public art component that is opening to artists and designers to prepare and submit their designs.
The public art pieces include a High Street entry installation and sculptural seating under the trees in the centre of the park.
A public art reference panel will select the pieces through an expression of interest process.
The playground and public art elements will deliver the first two stages of the Bain Park Master Plan, which will be designed and constructed courtesy of a $1.45 million NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program grant.
The master plan's first two stages also include a bike/scooter pump track, High Street entry upgrade, circular pathway with landscaping and lighting, Avondale Street entry upgrade, reincorporation of centenarian plaques and volunteer recognition plaques and removal of Chinese tallow trees.
Group manager community Lucilla Marshall said the upgrades will reinforce Bain Park as a key focal point for Wauchope, offering a space for all community members to gather and enjoy.
The community can submit feedback about the look and feel of the new playground until 5pm on June 19 through the council's online community engagement hub.
The council is also collaborating with Wauchope primary school students on the new playground design.
