Port Macquarie News

Public art and new playground to feature in Bain Park upgrade at Wauchope

By Newsroom
Updated June 1 2022 - 12:48pm, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bain Park is a popular spot in Wauchope. Photo: Lisa Tisdell

Wauchope's Bain Park will boast a new playground, public art, landscaping and upgraded lighting under a revamp.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.