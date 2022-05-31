Port Macquarie News

From the deputy mayor: road and airport infrastructure gains speed

By Deputy Mayor Adam Roberts
Updated May 31 2022 - 5:05am, first published 4:46am
Deputy Mayor Adam Roberts. Photo: supplied

The Port Macquarie-Hastings community can look ahead to the second half of 2022 with optimism, as our region prepares itself for the commencement of the Ocean Drive Duplication and Airport parrallel taxiway project.

