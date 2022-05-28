Port Macquarie News

Wauchope Blues defeat Taree City Bulls in Group 3 rugby league match at Wauchope

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 28 2022 - 8:14am, first published 7:22am
Teenage winger Nelson Young scored his first top-grade hat-trick as Wauchope crushed Taree City 50-16 on Saturday (May 28).

