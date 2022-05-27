In a few years time, Ben Kaiser and Jennifer Lopez may be among the ranks of paramedics and nurses saving your life or the life of someone you know.
Both are among the 45 university students who were awarded scholarships during a ceremony at Charles Sturt's Port Macquarie campus on Thursday (May 26).
Ben is a second-year student in the Bachelor of Paramedicine in the School of Nursing, Paramedicine and Healthcare Science. He received the Geoff Quick Paramedicine Memorial Scholarship.
Jennifer is a first-year student in the Bachelor of Nursing and received the Rural Relief Flood Affected Scholarship.
The Port Macquarie recipients join a total of 401 students state-wide to share in $2,539,950 donated to the Charles Sturt Foundation Trust.
The trust's Chief Executive Sarah Ansell said she was delighted the presentations could recognise both recipients and donors.
"It's wonderful to be able to hold these ceremonies again as it is a tremendous honour to receive a scholarship, and being able to thank and meet the people behind them is a very special occasion," she said.
Scholarships are bestowed based on financial hardship, academic excellence and community participation.
Ceremonies have also been held in Bathurst, Dubbo and Albury with Wagga Wagga still to come.
