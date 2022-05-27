Port Macquarie News

Port City Breakers set to start their delayed Group 3 rugby league season

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 27 2022 - 2:33pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richie Roberts and Port City appear certain to finally begin their 2022 Group 3 rugby league campaign in Tuncurry tomorrow.

Port City Breakers started pre-season training back in January - more than 130 days ago.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.