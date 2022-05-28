Port Macquarie News

Yorikiri to complete hat-trick at Port Macquarie Race Club on Monday

By Rod Fuller
May 28 2022 - 2:00am
Trainer Paul Perry

With two recent victories on the north coast under his belt, Yorikiri is poised to continue his great run of success in the GemLife Rainbow Beach Benchmark 58 Handicap at Port Macquarie on Monday.

