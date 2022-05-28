With two recent victories on the north coast under his belt, Yorikiri is poised to continue his great run of success in the GemLife Rainbow Beach Benchmark 58 Handicap at Port Macquarie on Monday.
The son of Japanese sire, Mikki Isle, accounted for My Sonny's Faith in impressive fashion at the circuit a month ago before a dominant win over Top Hoffa at his latest Taree outing.
These two performances were on heavy ground, and this looks to be the prevailing conditions for the latest assignment following inclement weather conditions in the days leading up to the race meeting.
A bonus for the Paul Perry trained gelding is the engagement of Ash Morgan with the diligent hoop currently sitting as equal leader with James McDonald on the state riding premiership table.
With two months left in the season, the prominent jockeys are in a real battle for supremacy with one hundred and fifteen wins each at the time of writing and it is a real credit to Morgan for the success he has achieved.
In a race featuring plenty of winning chances, Noble Cause is working towards another victory following recent placings at Gunnedah and Hawkesbury.
The recent provincial effort when beaten into third position behind Nyota was full of merit and the Todd Howlett trained gelding has a solid strike rate on rain affected ground.
Poetic Power races well at the Port track while Nature Boy is always a chance in this type of race and has the early speed to dictate terms if required.
Zippy Power put the writing on the wall at Tamworth recently with an even second behind Mysterious Lady and looks to provide the testing material in the opening race while Madiba Rose will benefit from a strong resumption from a spell on the same program when contesting the Great Northern Maiden Plate.
The Glen Milligan trained filly was heavily supported when finishing fourth in the event won by Briefly and it might be wise to follow the money when assessing her chances.
The clash of recent winners, Zoom Outcome, Flash Palace and Our Boy Malcolm provide a difficult assignment for form students in the sixth event while cases can also be made for Bullinachinashop and Dazzling Charm.
Mista Razzledazzle is looking to improve upon his recent second behind Cantrell at the track a fortnight ago and the Paul Shailer trained gelding possesses strong claims in the penultimate event.
The assignment will not be easy as Evocator has been successful at his latest runs on home soil while Marinsky provided an encouraging effort for the John Sprague stable at his first run since relocating from Victoria.
A massive list of final acceptances has been received for the program and this has provided a competitive card of nine races featuring plenty of chances peppered throughout the day.
The course proper remains in the heavy range but is managing the inclement weather conditions currently affecting the north coast well with officials monitoring the skies in the days leading up to the fixture.
