Port Macquarie locals and visitors are ready to kick up their heels and dust off the Akubras at the inaugural Boots & Beach Country Music Festival which starts today (May 27).
The camping and country music experience is making its debut at the Port Macquarie Breakwall Tourist Park, with organisers excited to bring the country to the coast.
"The cap for the venue is 3000 people and we have around 2500 coming this weekend. We're really happy with this number for the first year," festival organiser Simon Luke said.
"This is our sixth festival in three months and having FOTSUN and Boots & Beach back-to-back is due to postponements with COVID.
"To have our first Boots & Beach here is very exciting."
The festival is also set to create a boost in tourism for Port Macquarie.
"We're seeing a lot of people coming in from outside of the region for the festival. Around 70 per cent are from outside the area," he said.
"A majority of the country music demographic is coming from the outskirts of Port Macquarie. I think that once local people realise how amazing this weekend is going to be, they'll want to come down and educate themselves more on country music."
Boots & Beach has a stellar lineup of country acts from Lee Kernaghan, Fanny Lumsden, Brad Cox, The Wolfe Brothers, Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley, Amber Lawrence and many more.
"We have some very strong headlining acts and we're very happy that some really big country stars in Australia took this festival on," Mr Luke said.
The music will continue throughout this afternoon until 10pm tonight (May 27), with the action getting underway again on Saturday (May 28) from 12 noon to 10pm.
Mr Luke said there are plans to hold the Boots & Beach festival annually.
"There are plans for it to go to other locations as well, but its hometown is Port Macquarie and it's the hometown of our crew as well.
"We're excited to have it here for the first time."
