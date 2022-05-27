Port Macquarie News

Boots & Beach Country Music Festival gets underway at Port Macquarie

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
May 27 2022 - 3:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boots & Beach festival organiser Simon Luke. Photo: Ruby Pascoe

Port Macquarie locals and visitors are ready to kick up their heels and dust off the Akubras at the inaugural Boots & Beach Country Music Festival which starts today (May 27).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.