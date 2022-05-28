Mid North Coast dairy farms on the rise of plant-based milks

Plant-based milk is skyrocketing in popularity at Mid North Coast cafes but dairy farms believe there will always be a place for full cream.
Kate Caters, which is based in Port Macquarie, has had to broaden its options for alternative milks, due to customer demand.
After starting with just soy, they've now got macadamia, oat and rice.
Owner Kate Mitchell said they chose to stock macadamias instead of almond milk to support Australian farms.
Oat and macadamia milks are proving to be equal in popularity when it comes to what customers want added to their beverage of choice.
"It's probably getting up to about half of the volume of regular milk purchases," Kate said.
"Which is huge."
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the amount of dairy and meat substitutes purchased from Australian supermarkets and other food retailers jumped another 14 per cent in 2020-21, following a 14 per cent increase between 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Kate hopes there will always be a place for full cream.
"Farmers need our support especially at the moment," she said.
"Norco took a huge hit with the floods."
The cafe stocks Norco milks to support local dairy farmers on the Mid North Coast.
Mid North Coast dairy farmer Emily Neilson is based at Johns River, south of Port Macquarie, where she lives with her husband Matt and sons Joseph and Henry.
Emily said it's hard to predict what value people might put on dairy in the future, but hopes they appreciate the quality of local milk.
"Cow's milk is still the only form of milk which is completely natural, it doesn't have any additives and nothing is changed in it to make it a whole food," she said.
"All the alternatives have to have nutrients added.. to make them a nutrient-rich product."
Emily labelled the popularity of alternative milks as a "craze".
"People always go after the new thing," she said.
"If you look into them, they aren't that super."
Emily said the production of alternative milks, such as almond which requires a lot of filtered water, isn't very economical.
Chris Eggert from Oxhill Organics, which is located at Redbank near Wauchope, echoed Emily's views and said plant-based milk farming does not benefit the environment.
He gave the example of soy beans, which are likely genetically modified from the US.
"They have to clear a lot of land to grow the soy beans and they use a lot of chemicals," he said.
Chris said it's damaging to the soil as they have to cultivate the ground in the farming process.
"Don't think that because it's a plant-based product that it's a wonderful thing for the environment," he said.
On the Eggerts' organic dairy farm the cows eat from the pastures, fertilise the soil and the grass regenerates itself.
Chris said it's important to care for the microbes in the soil, to benefit the river systems and air quality.
Benmar Farm is located at Hannam Vale, south of Port Macquarie, and produces sustainable milk from humanely-raised cows.
It's run by Karyn Cassar and Carissa Wolfe who say it's great cafes are catering for wider range of preferences.
However, they would love to see more include the option of certified organic cows milk for people who choose on ethical and climate impact considerations.
"The beauty of having access to Norco Organic milk in our area is knowing exactly which farms contributed, how they farm and their impact, as well as total food-miles farm to shelf - not something that can be said for alternative milks," they said.
Peak Coffee Australia owner and director of Cafe Culture International, Sean Edwards attributes the rise of popularity of plant-based milks to lifestyle.
He credited Instagram Influencers and diet culture movements with having a huge effect on how people view plant-based milks.
Sean has worked for majority of the plant-based milk businesses globally and said 30 per cent of all cafe drinks are now plant-based.
However, he believes there's always going to be a place for dairy.
"Dairy hasn't lost volume, it's just lost market share," he said.
Sean said almond milk is still the most popular choice for cafe customers but demand for oat milk has increased exponentially.
"It's gone from 2 per cent in market a year ago to now 30 per cent," he said.
He said the reason for the increase is because it's similar in taste and texture to dairy.
