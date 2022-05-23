Port Macquarie News

Wauchope resident Anthony Mahr calls for greater awareness on guide dog's role

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
May 23 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wauchope resident Anthony Mahr is asking people not to pat or feed his guide dog. Photo: Liz Langdale.

Wauchope resident Anthony Mahr wants people to understand how important his guide dog Shadow is to him.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.