It's official: Nationals retain the seat of Cowper after close contest

Nationals MP Pat Conaghan has retained the North Coast seat of Cowper after fending off a hard-fought challenge by teal Independent Caz Heise.
After almost three days anxiously awaiting the results of a see-sawing count, Mr Conaghan released the following statement:
"It is time for me to officially agree with all the media reports and call the seat of Cowper as a 'Nationals Retain'.
"I am humbled to be given a second opportunity to represent the people of Cowper. I have learned an incredible amount over these past three years and have listened to views from all sides. I will be taking those views and using them to form decisions for the electorate moving forward.
"I would like to thank all the other candidates for their passionate advocacy of what they believe to be the needs of this community. Every candidate has the community at heart, first and foremost, and for that every candidate should be applauded and congratulated.
"I do not take the privilege of representing the best region in Australia lightly. I am proud to be able to continue to represent our region in the Federal Parliament and will continue to fight for a fair-go for Cowper."
Ms Heise conceded to Mr Conaghan on Tuesday afternoon (May 24).
Ms Heise said she will continue to be a proud and vocal advocate for the community and signalled her intention to run again in three years.
