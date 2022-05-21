Port Macquarie News
Federal Election

Counting continues in close Cowper contest; Gillespie retains Lyne

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated May 22 2022 - 12:52pm, first published May 21 2022 - 1:03pm
Pat Conaghan (Nationals), Caz Heise (Independent) and David Gillespie (re-elected Nationals MP for Lyne)

Member for Lyne David Gillespie has thanked his supporters following his re-election but further north in Cowper, fellow Nationals MP Pat Conaghan is still waiting for a result.

