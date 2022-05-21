Member for Lyne David Gillespie has thanked his supporters following his re-election but further north in Cowper, fellow Nationals MP Pat Conaghan is still waiting for a result.
A strong campaign by teal independent Caz Heise means the traditionally safe seat of Cowper is one of the last to be decided.
It will remain in doubt until preferences are distributed and counted. By Sunday afternoon (May 22), only one postal vote preference count had been reported. According to the ABC, it narrowed Mr Conaghan's lead.
While the success of the teal candidates has rocked conservative politics, they have mostly displaced Liberal Party incumbents, not Nationals MPs.
Climate change and climate action have been key factors in the Coalition's loss to Labor this election. This was in line with a Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus reader poll which saw climate change prioritised over housing affordability, environmental management and cost of living.
Cowper has been held by the National Party since 1919 and runs from Port Macquarie to Coffs Harbour and includes Kempsey, South West Rocks, Bellingen and Dorrigo.
