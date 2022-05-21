Counting continues in close Cowper contest; Gillespie retains Lyne

Midnight, May 21: Nationals MP for Cowper Pat Conaghan is still hanging on to the lead in his North Coast seat, ahead of Independent challenger Carolyn Heise.
However, no preference counts have been reported, making Cowper one of the last seats to be decided, certainly in New South Wales. It is possible a final outcome may not be known for another day.
Advertisement
Of the 68 of 71 polling centres to have reported primaries by midnight, Pat Conaghan had secured 40 per cent of the vote, followed by Caz Heise on 25.9 per cent and Labor's Keith McMullen on 13.9 per cent.
Climate change and climate action have been key factors in the Coalition's loss to Labor this election. This was in line with a Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus reader poll which saw climate change prioritised over housing affordability, environmental management and cost of living.
The seat of Cowper runs from Port Macquarie to Coffs Harbour and includes Kempsey, South West Rocks, Bellingen and Dorrigo.
Further south, the Nationals' David Gillespie has retained the seat of Lyne.
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.