Counting continues in close Cowper contest; Gillespie retains Lyne

Sue Stephenson
Sue Stephenson
Updated May 21 2022 - 2:26pm, first published 1:03pm
Pat Conaghan (Nationals), Caz Heise (Independent) and David Gillespie (re-elected Nationals MP for Lyne)

Midnight, May 21: Nationals MP for Cowper Pat Conaghan is still hanging on to the lead in his North Coast seat, ahead of Independent challenger Carolyn Heise.

