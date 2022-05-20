Last-minute change to how you can vote with COVID-19

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has made a last-minute change to the eligibility rules for telephone voting.
Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said every single Australian who has tested positive to COVID-19 either has been, or will be, able to access their vote.
People who test positive to COVID-19 after 6pm tonight (Friday May 13) are now eligible to use the service. To register, just go to the AEC website.
"With many jurisdictions internationally not offering voting services for COVID+ voters during the pandemic, we're proud to be delivering the combination of safe and secure voting services for all voters," Mr Rogers said.
"We heard from community members who did not apply for a postal vote before the deadline, we acted to extend the phone voting service and all COVID+ voters can vote in the election."
If you have an enquiry, you call the AEC on 13 23 26 (note this is different to the phone voting number).
