It's a sign most sporting clubs and players have been seemingly waiting forever for - a green 'ground open' sign.
But it comes with a catch.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council have passed the decision on whether games can proceed this weekend over to each individual club ahead of forecast wet weather.
As of 2pm Friday (May 20) most sporting fields have been declared fit for play except for Wayne Richards 1 and 2 (soccer fields), Vince Inmon junior and mini league fields, Sancrox Reserve and Tuffins Lane.
PMHC group manager of community Lucilla Marshall said it was now up to the clubs to make the final decision.
"It's up to the clubs and the sporting community now - it comes down to them and their decision to play over the weekend," she said.
"It's not a council decision any longer."
Clubs should be aware, however, that any damage done to the fields could see them out of action for up to six weeks.
Council will make no further inspections on grounds across the weekend although they will look at updating the process surrounding ground closures in future.
"Often we have made a decision where it rains on Saturday and the grounds are closed, but we could open on Sunday and we don't currently do that," Ms Marshall said.
"We do want to make those improvements moving forward."
Ms Marshall said council were hopeful the decision to open the grounds would be met with joy around the sporting community.
"We're super glad we didn't get the rain they predicted today so the players can get out there and play the games they've been missing for close to two years now."
Most junior sport will proceed as scheduled, but players and parents are encouraged to check with coaches before heading to the ground.
A number of senior fixtures will take place around the Hastings tomorrow (May 21), including Port Macquarie Sharks and Wauchope Blues at Regional Stadium with first grade at 3pm.
Hastings Valley Vikings travel to Stuart Park and a local derby clash with Port Macquarie Pirates with first grade at 3.15pm.
Lake Cathie Raiders tackle the Beechwood Shamrocks from 2.30pm at Lake Cathie.
Port Macquarie Magpies take on Coffs Harbour Breakers in AFL North Coast action at Wayne Richards Park from 2.50pm.
Port United host Sawtell in the Coastal Premier League Men's fixture at Dixie Park with first grade at 3pm.
If you've got any sports stories, don't hesitate to give me a buzz on 6588 6613. I'd love to have a yarn.
