Port Macquarie News

Levi Ward to compete at Las Vegas in December for the world junior bull riding championships

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
May 22 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kundabung bull rider Levi Ward (right) will head to Texas in December. Photo: supplied

Kundabung cowboy Levi Ward will hope his Australian bull riding form can continue onto the world stage when he heads to the United States for the world rodeo finals in December.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

If you've got any sports stories, don't hesitate to give me a buzz on 6588 6613. I'd love to have a yarn.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.