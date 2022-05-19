Port Macquarie News

Council U-turn on North Shore's 'patchwork quilt'

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 19 2022 - 10:14am, first published 10:00am
North Shore Drive on Port Macquarie's North Shore. Photo: Liz Langdale

A mayoral minute has put the resurfacing of the North Shore's roads back on council's priority list.

