Taylah Debreceny becomes Port Macquarie's first-ever weightlifter to qualify for national titles in Perth in August

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
May 18 2022 - 6:00pm
Taylah Debreceny has qualified for the under-23 Australian Weightlifting Federation Championships in Perth. Photo: Paul Jobber

Taylah Debreceny simply says "it's a good video" when asked how she reacted to qualifying for the under-23 Australian Weightlifting Federation Championships in Perth in August.

