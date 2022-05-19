Port Macquarie News

Plating up success: Port Macquarie chef Stefan Hostettler through to finals in World Food Championships Australia

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
May 19 2022 - 2:00am
Owner of The Chip Shop and Car Bar Catering Stefan Hostettler is through to the final rounds of the World Food Championships Australia. Photo: Ruby Pascoe

Port Macquarie chef and owner of The Chip Shop and Car Bar Catering Stefan Hostettler is on a roll after progressing to the finals of the World Food Championships Australia.

Local News

