Veterinarians for Climate Action speak up for animals ahead of federal election

Members of Veterinarians for Climate Action (VfCA) are concerned by the ongoing loss of animals due to the rising temperature and severe weather events.
Port Macquarie resident and VfCA national deputy chair Angela Frimberger is encouraging people to keep the animals in mind when voting in the federal election.
"As a vet, I'm passionate about animals and I know that most Australians are too," she said. "We vets see that all kinds of animals are harmed by the effects of a changing climate."
"That's why VfCA is calling for strong, rapid greenhouse gas emissions. The science in the latest IPCC reports tells us that, because we've let things get away, we need to use every tool in the toolbox now to keep the things the way we want them for animals and people.
"That means all of us - individuals, business, finance, industry and government at federal, state and local levels, of all stripes, all working together and doing the very best we can to genuinely reduce emissions as much as possible."
Ms Frimberger said VfCA is non-partisan and although climate change is a "practical science problem", the issue is still "very much affected by legislation and policy".
"So, we encourage anyone who loves or relies on animals to remember that climate change is an animal health and welfare problem, and [to] keep it in mind when they vote.
"[People should] know the climate policies of the candidates and look for the strongest, fastest emissions reductions. Let your candidates, and whoever wins, know that climate change is an important issue for you, because you love an animal."
VfCA chairperson Dr Jeannet Kessels is also asking people who care about animals to have climate action in the forefront of their mind when casting their vote in the forthcoming federal election.
"Veterinarians are scientists, relying on published scientific findings to provide the best possible care for animals," she said. "It is a scientific fact that climate change is harming and killing our animals.
"Wildlife, livestock and pets face ever increasing threats to their health and welfare unless climate change is addressed as a priority."
VfCA has four key policy asks of the next federal government:
1. Develop an effective national climate action plan as a priority, with stronger net-zero emissions targets via deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions and a rapid transition to renewable energy.
2. Put an end to destruction of native vegetation, and to increase plantings of native vegetation.
3. Strengthen environmental protections afforded by the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999, including incorporating a climate trigger 1 .
4. Support and lead the development and delivery of a national government- industry program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ruminants, cattle and sheep.
