Kew teenager Vanna Limeburner will lead the local charge when the 2022 North Coast Junior Masters tees off at Emerald Downs Golf Course on Saturday and Sunday.
Tournament director Dale Hughes said Vanna finished third last year while former Port Macquarie Golf Course member Ella Scaysbrook will look to defend her title.
"Ella won it last year so she's defending the title and Vanna finished third so you could say it was dominated by the locals," he said.
"Even though Ella's not local anymore (after moving to Newcastle) she knows the area very well having grown up in Port Macquarie and lived there."
Vanna will play off a handicap of +1 which should put her up the pointy end of the girls' competition.
"She'd be the third or fourth-lowest handicap so she'll be right in the mix," Hughes said.
"We haven't seen much of Vanna; she hasn't been playing a whole lot of tournaments recently. She played a school event in the last year where she did quite well."
It will be the first time the course has hosted a Jack Newton Junior Golf tour event after recent wet weather forced the tournament to be transferred from Kew Country Club.
Kew is the latest club to be impacted by months of heavy rain with many parts of the course still inaccessible to course machinery.
With more rain predicted to hit the lower North Coast in the coming days with as much as 50mm in the forecast, the difficult decision was made to move the event up the road.
More than 100 golfers from all over NSW, ACT and Queensland will head to Port Macquarie with all important spots at the Bonville Champions Trophy on the line.
In total, 19 of the 100-plus players in the field enter the tournament on handicaps of scratch or better, highlighting the strength of Junior Golf in NSW right now.
The opening round begins at midday on Saturday with play to begin at 8am on Sunday morning.
