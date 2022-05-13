Port Macquarie News

The Port Macquarie-Hastings community is invited to an advance screening of the new movie, Dark Noise

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
May 13 2022 - 6:00pm
Actor Callan Colley with writer and director Clara Chong, and producer and cinematographer Ben Allan. Photo: Mardi Borg

The Port Macquarie-Hastings community is invited to an exclusive advance screening of the new Australian crime thriller movie, Dark Noise, at the Majestic Cinemas.

