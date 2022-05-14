Unique homes stand as tribute to Les Gillette's creativity

Les Gillette is remembered as a true gentleman with a heart of gold.
Les built and renovated houses that stood out from the rest after moving to Port Macquarie with his family about 45 years ago.
His first property was a homestead named Glenalan opposite the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital on Lord Street.
Les went on to build Hihurstwood in Savoy Street, which was inspired by European medieval churches.
The home featured high ceilings, intricate carved woodwork, stained glass windows and a mezzanine-level bedroom.
Other features included faux organ pipes on the mezzanine level and a Juliette balcony overlooking the body of the gothic church.
His last business was Executive Pools.
The entrepreneur also invented and designed a handboard for body surfing, named "the Gillette body raiser", which won an Australian design award in 2000.
Leanne Noble said her father was a legend and such a well-known character and iconic identity in Port Macquarie who left behind a legacy of memories.
Leanne said her dad loved life to the fullest, loved working hard and being productive, loved nature, loved food, loved restoring items of interest, buying antiques and going to garage sales to find a treasure and op shopping for a bargain, but most of all he loved his family unconditionally.
Surfing at Flynns Beach was his passion.
"The ocean was always calling for him, the salt water seemed to revive him and really kept him well and alive all these 91 years and it was quite medicinal for him, in a sense," Leanne said.
She said Les was the best father a girl could ever wish for, a great husband to Jean for many years prior to her death and his ex-wife Kathleen showed true devotion and dedication to Les right to the end.
Les and Jean had two loving daughters, Leanne and Sharon.
Les, aged 91, died in hospital on April 5 after a short illness. Les is survived by his daughters, Leanne and Sharon, and extended family.
Advertisement
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
