Port Macquarie-Hastings business community members dressed to impress for all the glitz and glamour at the 2021 Coastline Credit Union Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards.
The Gala Dinner was on Friday, May 13 at Panthers Port Macquarie to celebrate and recognise Hastings businesses after a challenging period where the region faced floods in March 2021, which followed on the back of the impacts of COVID and bushfires.
Winners were announced from a list of finalists over 35 categories.
The Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce received about 11,000 votes and more than 225 entries for the 2021 awards.
Winners across four consecutive years or five years, during the lifetime of the Awards, are inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Seven businesses including Bennetts Steel, Cassegrain Wines, Fast Plast Building Supplies, CS Mechanical, MBC Recruitment, Port Macquarie Performing Arts and Touchwood Flowers were inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The Excellence in Business honour went to Whalebone Wharf with Hastings Physio and Health taking out the Excellence in Small Business award.
The following list will be updated as the winners are announced.
