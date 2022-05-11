Port Macquarie News
Our People

Sudden death of Port City Breakers' stalwart Dudley Millard leaves club in mourning

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
May 11 2022 - 8:30am
Peter Hesse (L) has paid tribute to his good mate Dudley Millard (R) following his sudden passing on Saturday. Photo: Paul Jobber

Peter Hesse has no doubt if Dudley Millard could see the crowd set to gather at Innes Gardens Memorial Park on Monday he would have one thing in mind; throwing more steaks on the barbie.

