Port Macquarie News

2021 Coastline Credit Union Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards Gala Dinner is on May 13

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated May 11 2022 - 12:34am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2021 Coastline Credit Union Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards Gala Dinner is on May 13. Photo: Tracey Fairhurst.

It's been a long wait but the 2021 Coastline Credit Union Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards Gala Dinner will go ahead on Friday, May 13.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.