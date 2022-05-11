It's been a long wait but the 2021 Coastline Credit Union Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards Gala Dinner will go ahead on Friday, May 13.
Local businesses will be celebrated and recognised after a challenging period where the region faced floods in March 2021, which followed on the back of the impacts of COVID and bushfires.
The Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce proudly launched the first Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards in 2007, as a way of formally acknowledging the growth and success of businesses in the Greater Port Macquarie region.
The 14th Port Macquarie Business Awards will have 35 categories. Winners across four consecutive years or five years, during the lifetime of the Awards, are inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce received about 11,000 votes and more than 225 entries for the 2021 awards.
The Gala Awards night has been rescheduled five times, due to ongoing COVID-19 health regulations in 2021.
Attendees will enjoy a sumptuous three course dinner, dazzling MCs and a great dance party afterwards at the exclusive event.
The inaugural Wayne Jackson community service award will also be presented.
Wayne was a valued Port Chamber board member, had previously been involved with organising and planning the annual Business Awards events and served as treasurer for several years, until his tragic passing in June 2018.
The finalists for each of the categories can be viewed via the Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce's website.
The Port News will cover the Gala Awards night at Panthers Port Macquarie from 6pm Friday, May 13 via www.portnews.com.au
