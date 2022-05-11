Trent Alley works hard to achieve his results.
The 12-year-old St Columba Anglican School student represented Port Macquarie Little Athletics and claimed two bronze medals for NSW at the Australian Little Athletics Championships.
Advertisement
The national event was at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium on April 23 and April 24.
Trent Alley achieved bronze medals in the 800m (with time of 2:12.73) and 1500m (4:29.68) events.
He was only .16 seconds from winning the silver medal during a sprint finish in the 1500m.
Despite being pipped at the post, Trent said he's motivated to train harder to win the silver or the gold in 2023.
"I want to keep training, but not push too hard," he said.
"I have to think about the long term."
Trent is very disciplined. He ensures he eats a healthy diet and gets a full night's sleep to have enough energy for training.
"For breakfast I eat nuts, toast, porridge and fruit," he said.
"I also have a green smoothie at night.
"You can't eat whatever you want because you really feel it when you're running."
Trent runs six days a week, which adds up to about 50km.
"I also swim and cycle on two days," he said.
Trent was surprised to bring home his accolades.
"I was expecting to make the top five, but I didn't expect any medals," he said.
"I was really happy."
Trent's preferred event is the 800m over the 1500m.
Advertisement
"It's a shorter distance which requires a faster speed," he said.
Trent also regularly competes in triathlons on the Mid North Coast, including the South West Rocks event.
He enjoys participating in the weekly 5km at parkrun.
Trent would love to receive the green and gold uniform to compete at the Olympics in the future.
"Who knows? Maybe one day I'll also do an Ironman," he said.
In the meantime, Trent is training for the state cross country and the school athletics season.
Advertisement
Trent was one of 48 Under 13 and Under 15 athletes chosen to represent NSW at the national event, which was held for the first time in three years due to COVID restrictions.
The team finished with a total of 39 medals (11 gold, 14 silver, 14 bronze) across the two days.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.