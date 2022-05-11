Port Macquarie News

Lake Cathie resident Nate Castelli wins accolades at Australian Little Athletics Championships

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
May 11 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nate Castelli. Photo: supplied.

Nate Castelli doesn't let his disability hold him back from achieving what he wants out of life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.