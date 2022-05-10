Welcome to the world baby Francoise-Marie Magdalene Cassegrain

Welcome to the world Francoise-Marie Magdalene Cassegrain!
The baby girl is the first child born to proud Port Macquarie-Hastings parents Thomas and Ana Isabel Cassegrain.
Francoise-Marie was born on April 17, Easter Sunday at 9.36pm.
She weighed in at eight pounds and six ounces (3.804kg) and measured 51 centimetres in length.
Thomas and Ana Isabel extended their sincerest gratitude to the doctors, staff and midwives from the Port Macquarie Base Hospital who helped safety deliver their baby daughter into the world.
