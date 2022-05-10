Port Macquarie Classic Motorcycle Club's classic bike show has returned after a three-year absence, creating nostalgia for motorcycle enthusiasts and delivering just over $1800 in support of palliative care patients.
The club's regular bike show is a favourite among Mid-North Coast classic motorcycle enthusiasts, but with the last show in 2019 thanks to COVID-19, the April 24 event was even more special.
Japanese, European, American and British bikes from the 1930s to the 1980s and hundreds of spectators filled the carpark at Settlers Inn, much to the delight of club president Lance Munro.
The club has presented the proceeds from the event to Wauchope District Memorial Hospital's Palliative Care Unit.
The donation was in memory of former club president and founding club member Brett Poole, who was a palliative care patient at the unit in 2017.
"The palliative care team provided wonderful support to Brett during his time of need so it is an honour for us to return after each bike show to continue to support the palliative care unit and its patients," Mr Munro said.
Nurse unit manager Mary Trotter was one of the nurses who looked after Brett and said it was a privilege to accept the club's donation in his memory.
"We love seeing the club members visit us after their show; seeing their beautifully restored bikes and being reminded of Brett's passion for these classic machines," Ms Trotter said.
"The club's support is greatly appreciated because it makes a difference to our patients and their loved ones."
Bike show results: winner pre-1940: Walter Higgins - 1926 AJS; winner 1940s: Norm Forsythe - 1948 Triumph Tiger; winner 1950s: Ian Stone - 1953 AJS 500 18S; winner 1960s: Rob Campbell - 1969 BSA Rocket 3, winner 1970s: Ian O'Leary - 1972 Honda CB750 K2; winner 1980s: Steve Budge - 1982 Suzuki Katana 1100; winner 1990s: Graham Wallace - 1990 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Classic ; winner Dirt/Race: Greg Clarke - 1977 Jawa 894 Speedway bike; winner Brett Poole Memorial Trophy for the best club bike: Trevor Thurtell - Suzuki 250 Hustler; winner publican's choice: Peter Heathcote - 1931 Triumph 500 NT.
