Donation after 2022 classic bike show supports Wauchope District Memorial Hospital palliative care unit

May 10 2022 - 12:00am
Port Macquarie Classic Motorcycle Club president Lance Munro presents the club's donation to nurse unit manager Mary Trotter as Bill Perfrement, Darryl Clift, Brenton Burdon and Ian Stone watch on.

Port Macquarie Classic Motorcycle Club's classic bike show has returned after a three-year absence, creating nostalgia for motorcycle enthusiasts and delivering just over $1800 in support of palliative care patients.

