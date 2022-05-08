featured, hydrotherapy pool, Port Macquarie District Hospital, Taree Eisteddfod, Asthma Foundation, Apex Club of Port Macquarie

Students from St. Joseph's Regional School were successful entrants in the recent Taree Eisteddfod. The school entered two groups in the drama section for secondary schools and one group in the unscripted drama sections, both held on April 18 and 19 respectively. The first form drama group won their section with a presentation of the play The Stars Go Wrong and were awarded 76 marks. The second form group received second place and 72 marks for their rendition of the sketch Unhand Me Squire. The unscripted drama group won their section with 86 marks and were especially congratulated by the adjudicator, Philip Marquet, for the ability and enthusiasm they showed. Alita Harris, a member of the first form and unscripted drama group was awarded a special prize by the Eisteddfod Society for being one of three most promising actresses in the eisteddfod. Mr. Justice Hardie, on Saturday afternoon last in Port Macquarie, described the honour of opening the Apex pool at the Hastings District Hospital as "the most pleasant job I have done in ten and a half years as chairman of the Asthma Foundation." The day was most appropriate to the occasion - the sort of mild, sunny autumn day that makes life easier, just as the heated hydrotherapy pool at the hospital will lighten the burden for asthma sufferers and others. Situated off Mort Street in a southern courtyard of the district's magnificent hospital in Port Macquarie, the pool blends splendidly with its surroundings. The garden shrubs and rockeries fronting the pool building reflect further credit on those responsible for what was frequently acclaimed on Saturday afternoon as the top services club project so far achieved in Port Macquarie. More than 200 people attended the opening function, afternoon tea tables were laid by the nursing staff at the hospital and women of Port Macquarie branch of the Asthma Welfare Society. The brief opening ceremony which preceded an inspection of the ready to use pool was well stage-managed and pleasant to be a part of. Cost of the pool to the Apex Club of Port Macquarie was stated to be $16,750, and added to this $20,000 worth of Apexian labour went into its construction. There are steps at both ends of the 45 x 16, pool which has an even depth of 3 feet, except for one quarter of its length, which is 5 feet deep. Mr. Justice Hardie said you have a very enterprising committee, the seed for which was sown over nine years ago, and now it has grown, flowered and borne fruit. It is only the second time in NSW that such a pool had been constructed.

