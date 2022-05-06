news, latest-news, NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, BOSCAR

A number of major crime categories across the Mid North Coast remain stable, according to the latest crime figures released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOSCAR). The report released by BOSCAR shows crimes committed in the Port Macquarie-Hastings Local Government Area (LGA) remain relatively stable when compared with figures from the previous two years. Domestic violence related assault figures remain stable overall but have seen an increase in numbers, with 386 incidents recorded by police between January and December 2021 compared to 317 the previous year. These statistics are up 11.9 per cent when compared with the previous five years. Break and enter dwelling offences also remain stable, with 172 incidents reported between January and December last year. There were 160 break and enter dwelling offences reported in 2020. Motor vehicle theft in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region has seen an increase over the past two years of 53.7 per cent. 146 incidents were reported last year compared to 95 the previous year. Prohibited and regulated weapon offences and breaching bail conditions remain stable as well, but both are up when compared with the previous five years. Further north in Kempsey, domestic violence offences remain stable. There were 259 incidents recorded to police in 2021 and 244 the previous year. Intimidation, stalking and harassment has risen by 6.5 per cent in the Kempsey LGA over the past five years. Break and Enter dwelling offences have risen by 44.7 per cent over the past two years, with 330 offences recorded in 2021, 228 in 2020 and 229 in 2019, however they remain stable when compared with the past five-year trend. Stealing from retail stores in the Kempsey LGA has dropped 19.1 per cent over the past five years, with 68 offences recorded last year. Trespass offences were up 50 per cent in 2021 when compared with figures from 2020. Breaching bail conditions and apprehended violence orders remain stable over the past two years, however both have increased when compared with figures over the past five years. Across the state, the statistics show major decreases in crime during both COVID-19 lockdowns. In 2021, the rate of the following offences was at the lowest level since BOCSAR crime records commenced 27 years ago in 1995: murder, robbery, burglary, car theft, stealing offences and malicious damage to property. Property offences fell sharply during both lockdowns. These crimes remain well below pre-pandemic levels, even after mobility restrictions have been lifted. Violent crime, by comparison, showed a different pattern during the pandemic. Counts of both sex offences and non-domestic assault, were temporarily low during both lockdowns. However, both promptly returned to pre-pandemic levels once restrictions were eased. Commenting on the findings, Jackie Fitzgerald, Executive Director at BOCSAR, said it was unsurprising that the huge social upheaval caused by the lockdowns had a flow on effect to criminal activity. "What was unexpected is that the downward trend was so consistent across offences," she said. "For those offences that remained low in December 2021, it will be interesting to observe how long it takes for crime rates to return to pre-pandemic levels as NSW residents resume regular activities."

