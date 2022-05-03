news, latest-news,

Is your baby called Oliver or Olivia? Those baby names topped the state in 2021 for popularity, after data was published by the NSW Registry of Births Deaths & Marriages. However, according to three Port Macquarie-Hastings mums the data might look very different for babies born in 2022. Bri Chelman recently gave birth to Valley, Laura Barlow to Jude and Renae Meyer to Dante. Valley and Dante didn't appear in the top 100 names for the state, while Jude is listed as 83rd. Bri said she was surprised to find out Oliver and Olivia were the most popular baby names for 2021. "They're a bit more traditional and we've seen a lot of non-traditional names come out recently," she said. "We purposely picked something that was non-traditional but easy to spell." Renae and her partner decided on the name Dante because it wasn't common and due to its Italian meaning. Laura and her husband mutually liked the name Jude. "It was the only name we both agreed on," she said. "We're Beatles fans and there are a lot of good Judes in the world." The top five baby names for boys in 2021 were Oliver, Noah, Jack, William and Henry. Meanwhile for girls, the top names in the state were Olivia, Amelia, Charlotte, Isla and Ava.

