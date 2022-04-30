news, latest-news,

The result didn't matter too much as Port City Breakers and Taree Red Rovers made Group 3 junior rugby league history in Port Macquarie on Saturday (April 30). Both teams competed in the first-ever in-season under-16 girls tackle fixture after a couple of years of postponements. For the record, the Red Rovers emerged 20-10 victors in the trial match at Wood Street with hooker Danielle Ridgeway steering the Taree side around the park. She kicked a couple of goals and crossed for a try in the four-tries-to-two win. Breakers coach Lauren Fearnley said it was good to see the girls have the opportunity to play tackle footy. "It's really nice to see the girls and all the teams come together and we've only got a couple of teams in our comp at the moment, but it's good for them to have a crack at this," she said. "It's really exciting. They're just really excited to be here." After a number of postponements due to field closures already in 2022, Fearnley said the benefits of finally seeing the grounds open shouldn't be understated. "It's so relieving [to get on the grounds]," she said. "The girls just wanted to play and they've had setback after setback with the rain this year, COVID last year and the kids just want to play. "We see such an improvement in their mental health and their self-esteem when they get to get on the field and get together. "It's really important for them and the fields are beautiful. Council has done a good job keeping them in good condition; now we want to use them. "We're really happy to be on the field today." Five-eighth Sharni Graham and prop forward Ellouise Watt were among the Breakers best. "A lot of this year is about learning the game. They may have watched it on TV lots, but playing is the best way for them to learn and I'm learning," Fearnley said. "This is my first year as footy coach and I'm really loving it. I'm really grateful for this opportunity and the girls are loving it as well. I'm really proud of them." The Breakers and Taree meet again next weekend in the first round of the competition. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/f00f2570-a5a0-425a-86e0-cc14f5c28595.JPG/r0_171_2297_1469_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg