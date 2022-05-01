featured, WWII, Diggers, Port Macquarie, 1972, Anzac Day, RSL

A peaceful setting and the national flag at half-mast beside a wreath-bedecked memorial, greeted returned men and women from three world wars, at the end of their half-mile march to commemorate the 57th anniversary of Anzac Day, 1972. This was the scene when more than 2000 people took part on a gloriously sunny autumn day in Port Macquarie on Tuesday. The "troops", as impressive as ever as they moved along Horton Street, were led by Boer War veteran, Joe Malby and several First World War diggers in open jeeps, ahead of the standard bearers - Bert Fowler (Air Force), Ray Ryan (Navy), Neil Huntley (AIF), and John Armstrong (Vietnam). RSL sub-branch chairman Charles Morgan then marched ahead of the 40 First World War men (moving to join the 30 veterans already assembled), nine members of the ex-servicewomen's association, and 201 Second World War diggers. RSL youth club, convent and public school children, scouts, cubs and guides followed. People who had lined the entire route of the march moved on to the waterfront green, where emcee Mr. R. D. Bawden instigated a simple and sincere wreath-laying ceremony. Port Macquarie Public School choir made a delightful contribution to the brief commemoration over which the sub-branch president, Mrs. Morgan, presided. New Police Station The municipal council has agreed with police and a government architect for a proposed new police station to be built on vacant land at the corner of Hay Street and Sunset Parade. There were three proposals before the council. One was the erection of a new residence at the Hay Street site and conversion of the existing residence into a police station; and the other, construction of a new police station, lock up and residence at Murray Street. The mayor told Monday's council meeting they had been assured there was no chance of having something done on the Murray Street site "for a very long time". The engineer, Mr. Grogan, said he proposed reclamation in the harbour off Sunset Parade would compensate for the loss of open space. Fishermen Object Plans for the reclamation of part of the Hastings River at the northern end of Horton Street have met with some strong objection from fishermen. The plans, which involve the reclamation of about three acres of the Hastings River from the Marine Centre to the curve of the breakwall, will provide recreational facilities for the public, and were approved by the council. Reason given for objecting - the reclaimed area will prevent a tidal eddy from forming, where fish gather.

