Wauchope's Angus Gill has won his first Golden Guitar at the 2022 Tamworth Country Music Festival at the age of just 24. Mr Gill's song The Easy Way, co-written with Manfred Vijars, was named Bush Ballad of the Year at the 50th Golden Guitar Awards - an achievement he is very proud of. "I was just speechless," Mr Gill said. "I've been working 17 years for this, so when my name was finally called, I couldn't believe it. "I was just kind of frozen and lost for words, it was such a surreal feeling. We don't do this for awards, we do it because we love music, that's what it's all about, but when we get a pat on the back like that, it really means so much. "Winning a Golden Guitar was on the top of my list ever since I knew what it was and to win, well, it is just the greatest feeling." Mr Gill said he owes a lot of his success to Wauchope local and retired professional country singer William Lane who introduced him to country music. "A man called William Lane, who lived down the road from me in Wauchope, got me into country music," he said. "I was kind of fooling around on my old man's guitar one day, and Bill offered to come around and teach me how to play and sing ... that's how it all came about." William Lane was forced to retire from performing at the age of 28 after he collapsed on stage due to a medical condition. Mr Lane has since supported Mr Gill's own music career and has become a mentor to him. "He's always been there, he's always been a great support throughout my career," Mr Gill said. "I spoke to him on the phone just before and he was so chuffed. "When he had to give up his career, it left a big gap, and he said on the phone, 'Now that gap is filled with you winning a Golden Guitar.' That was pretty special to hear." Mr Gill has had chart-topping success since starting his music career. In 2021, Mr Gill released his latest album The Scrapbook which became his highest ARIA chart peak, debuting at number 1 on the ARIA Australian Country Albums Chart and number 19 on the ARIA Top 50 Albums Chart. Speaking of his upbringing and achievements, Mr Gill said he is proud of how far he has come in his career. "I had my first performance ever at the Hastings Country Music Association at the old Star Hotel when I was 7, and I got my first full time gig at Timbertown when I was 10, where I would sit there for four hours every Saturday for $25 and a meat pie," he said. "I think it just goes to show that if you've got a dream, you've got passion, you're determined and you can just hang in there, then you can achieve anything you aspire to." "I always had my heart in music, I always knew this was what I wanted to do and where I wanted to go, and I did always aspire to take home a Golden Guitar, so it's a great honour to have won the award."

