People living with Parkinson's disease in the Mid North Coast Local Health District now have the support of a newly appointed Parkinson's specialist nurse. Parkinson's specialist nurse Jody Lloyd is trained and experienced in the care of people with the neurodegenerative condition and has experience in Parkinson's, aged care, cardiology, health education and evaluation of standards of care. Mrs Lloyd is based in Port Macquarie and will support the Port Macquarie, Kempsey and surrounding communities. She replaces specialist nurse Rachael Mackinnon who has relocated to Sydney and now works in the role of clinical lead for Parkinson's NSW. Mrs Lloyd has travelled from the UK to take this position and has more than a decade of experience. Mrs Lloyd said she is extremely privileged to be in the role. "I'm so happy to be here, everyone has been so welcoming. The local nurse teams, the people at the base I'm stationed at, Parkinson's NSW and the locals have been especially lovely," she said. "I'm very excited to be learning how to be a Parkinson's nurse here, I have a lot of the skills from the UK, but I've also got a lot to learn about the health system in NSW." Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams and CEO of Parkinson's NSW Jo-Anne Reeves announced the appointment on April 21. The position is being co-funded by Mid North Coast Local Health District and Parkinson's NSW. Jo-Anne Reeves said Parkinson's NSW is honoured to have Mrs Lloyd join the team. "Parkinson's NSW, with our relationship with Mid North Coast Local Health District, welcomes Jody as our Port Macquarie Parkinson's specialist nurse and we look forward to her staying here for a very long time," she said. "Jody comes to us with a lot of experience, she was a Parkinson's specialist nurse in the UK, so she already has the skills around Parkinson's. "Her biggest challenge now is going to be working out the Australian system and the NSW content, but she has the experience and that's why we recruited her." Coffs Harbour's Parkinson's specialist nurse Vince Carroll said specialist neurological nurses play a key role in meeting the needs of people living with Parkinson's disease by liaising between patients and specialists, administering advanced nursing practices and educating aged care facilities, health care professionals and pharmacists. "I think the beauty of this role is that we are a community-based position, and I think when working in the community it is very different to see a person in the clinic than it is to see them in their own home, so we are able to adapt our care to meet their needs based on that position," he said. "It's about helping them with their symptoms and the burden that Parkinson's brings to them and their carers. Their quality of life is not just about medicine, it's also about the holistic care that we provide them too." Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said specialised neurological nurses are proven to have many benefits for people living with Parkinson's and their families. "Over the past four years, we have been so lucky to have Parkinson's nurse Rachael Mackinnon caring for people in our community and I am sure Jody will continue to do an outstanding job," Mrs Williams said. "The placement of a nurse assists with the high rates of depression and anxiety associated with Parkinson's. Carers and family members also notice significant improvements in their own well-being, with reduced levels of depression. "Hospital stays can also be reduced through the intervention of a specialist nurse." Parkinson's disease is a progressive, degenerative condition of the central nervous system with symptoms including tremors, slow movement, stiffness and loss of balance.

