newsletters, editors-pick-list, Sailability, Wayne Evans, Kathryn Stephens, Port City Bowling Club, new boat, David Gearing

Sailability Port Macquarie crew member Kathryn Stephens has tested out the group's new dinghy on the Hastings River. Ms Stephens, who lost her sight at age 24 as a result of an accident, was excited ahead of the boat's launch on Wednesday [April 20]. Port City Bowling Club contributed towards the boat, and covered the dinghy's transport costs from Nowra and a further five-year sponsorship. Ms Stephens said it was wonderful for Sailability Port Macquarie to have such support. She enjoys the freedom and experience of being out on the water. "It is just the sensation of being out on the water - I can't see it but it has a particular feel about it," Ms Stephens said. Sailability Port Macquarie vice-president Wayne Evans said the group was very grateful for the support from Port City Bowling Club. The volunteer organisation is dedicated to providing sailing on the Hastings River for people with a disability. Some 65 people experienced freedom on the water each Wednesday before the pandemic. The donated boat brings the group's fleet to 10 and that gives the capacity to take 70 to 80 people sailing in one day. Port City Bowling Club CEO David Gearing said the club had been sponsors of Sailability Port Macquarie for a number of years. He said it was a great for people with a disability to enjoy the water. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/93176ea6-843b-48ef-b1d4-2ad377896072.JPG/r340_644_3601_2486_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg