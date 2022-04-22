news, latest-news,

Raelene Myers is no stranger to departing surf life saving carnivals - no matter the level - with a bag full of bling. The Port Macquarie master was at it again recently on the Gold Coast at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships where she headed home with no fewer than seven medals. And while she retained her crown in both the ironperson and ocean swim events, it was her performance in the team category alongside Deb Bartlet and Sara-Jane Oakeshott that she labelled the most satisfying. They pushed members from clubs such as Bondi and Northcliffe all the way, eventually finishing on the podium. "It was really good to be able to do some team events with some local girls in Sara-Jane and Deb and we were really competitive and held our own against other clubs around the country," Meyers said. "We were stoked with our results. "Teams for me is a lot of fun and it's great to get in there with the others where I find the individual stuff is more stressful. It's really great to get out there with your teammates and just enjoy it. "It's more satisfying." Meyers' teammate Deb Bartlett also claimed her first individual bronze medal in the ironperson, but she was also more satisfied about the team success. "Our preparation wasn't the best because we had all the rain and the beach was really bad and even the river was bad so we didn't get to do state," she said. "That's normally a really good lead-up to know how you're going, but that was cancelled and then 'Raels' got COVID so considering all the c**p we had beforehand and to do well was amazing. "I didn't think we'd do as well considering our lead-up wasn't the best but hopefully we can go onto bigger and better things next year."

