Building block dreams have come true for two Port Macquarie-Hastings residents after they were chosen to be contestants on Lego Masters. Telegraph Point's Rachael McIntosh and Port Macquarie's Caleb Campion are putting their fingertips and creative minds to the test. The show is being aired on Channel 9, where eight teams of two compete as they show off their unique skillsets to impress host Hamish Blake and judge Ryan "Brickman" McNaught. Rachael McIntosh lives with her husband and two children and said since the birth of her son in 2005 their Lego collection has "exploded". Her house has a dedicated room for the Lego, where about 200 sets are stored. Port Macquarie's Caleb Campion is a massive Lego Masters fan who re-watched episodes of previous season as research in the lead up to filming. "I think I spent two to three months just researching as many techniques as possible and studying up as if it was essentially an exam," he said. "I really want to do well and make my friends and family proud." Caleb's family lives in Port Macquarie, while he is now based in Sydney to study law at university. In 2018, Caleb achieved high exam results after attending Heritage Christian School, along with his twin brother and their friend. Caleb has been paired with Alex, who he didn't know prior to the show. "I think we were both totally on the same page about just having fun," he said. Caleb said being on the show has made him realise the importance of doing what you love. Rachael has been paired with Lexi who she also hadn't met prior to the show. And while they have very different personalities - they have proven they work well together. In the second episode Lexi and Rachael won the Stunt Man challenge, where teams had just six hours to build a vehicle that would be hydraulically pushed through a ring of fire and over nine lego buses, before crashing to the ground. "We created Rocket Man, so a rocket ship, with Elton John playing a piano and fireworks coming out the back," Rachael said. Their build flew an astonishing 8.1 metres in the challenge. Rachael said it was a great feeling to take out the win. "When you're with a bunch of people in that room who are so incredibly talented, and everybody's just giving it their all. "It's the most phenomenal feeling." During the first episode contestants were given a whopping 16 hours to create an underwater lego masterpiece. Rachael said the time slows down and speeds up during the build. "When you get a time call and realize how much time has elapsed, you speed up again, because you just don't realize when you're so focused on what you're doing," she said. Rachael and Caleb are competing for their chance to win the $100,000 prizemoney.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/49c977a3-df54-4387-8038-4262d6872f89.jpg/r1_0_1275_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg