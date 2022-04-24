news, latest-news,

Australian Army veteran Adrian Bucci says Anzac Day remains an important way to pay tribute to all men and women who have represented their country in conflict. Anzac Day is on Monday, April 25. Major Bucci, who is a Port Macquarie resident, was deployed to Afghanistan in 2006. He toured Afghanistan in an exchange program with the British Army, in the 3rd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, Battle Group as an artillery forward observer. The memories of fighting overseas in Afghanistan will never fade for him. "It was a violent time," he said. Mr Bucci often describes the mental impact of fighting in war as being similar to trauma experienced in a car crash. He still has tough days where he thinks about his mates who worked alongside him, and who sadly lost their lives. Mr Bucci's ancestors are Australian and Italian and he has family members who fought in WW1 and WW2. "I'm proud to carry on that legacy of service within my family," he said. Mr Bucci said his Italian grandmother used to tell him about the time when she had to take shelter in an underground train station during one of the bombings in 1942. Her story echoes those which are being told by Ukrainian citizens after Russian soldiers invaded their country. "Nothing ever changes," Mr Bucci said. Mr Bucci believes the power of the leaders should be restricted in terms of deciding if a country should go to war. He said any bill in relation to war in Australia should be debated and passed by both houses of Parliament. Mr Bucci is a father to young children and said Anzac Day provides an opportunity for all generations to come together and reflect on the world. He enjoys seeing young children wearing the medals of their veteran family members when they march on Anzac Day. "Those actions strengthen Australia," he said. Mr Bucci joined the Port Macquarie RSL Sub Branch in 2015. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/a383b852-724b-47a1-ab16-4bd7d93c7d92.jpg/r0_164_2692_1685_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg