If you are interested in old and rare motorcycles, then don't miss an event on Sunday, April 24. The classic motorcycle show, presented by Port Macquarie Classic Motorcycle Club, will feature bikes which are at least 30 years old. The club's president, Lance Munro, said there would be a good collection on show with the display expected to feature up to 80 motorcycles. "Just come down and have a look at some old bikes that are in good condition," Mr Munro said. The classic motorcycle show runs from 10am to 2pm on Sunday at the Settlers Inn car park, weather permitting. The event is open for anybody to display a bike which is aged 30 years and over. Mr Munro said most of their club members had been riding bikes for a long time, and most of them had a modern bike as well as a classic bike. "The classic bikes are probably something they can identify with from their younger days," he said. The display will include Japanese, European and British bikes from the '30s to the '80s. There will be trophies awarded in various categories including publican's choice and the Brett Poole Memorial Trophy for best club bike. The cost is $5 to display a bike in the show and spectator entry is by a gold coin. All proceeds from the classic motorcycle show will go to the Wauchope District Memorial Hospital palliative care unit.

