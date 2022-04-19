featured, Woodburn, Telegraph Point Sport and Recreation Club, floods, fundraiser

The Telegraph Point community has pulled together to raise more than $3500 to help the flood-devastated community of Woodburn. About 400 people supported a fundraiser and family fun day at Telegraph Point Sport and Recreation Club on Easter Sunday. Money raised will be donated to the Woodburn community through the charity organisation, Flood Angels, after the town in the Northern Rivers was hard-hit by flooding. Telegraph Point resident Pam McArdle described the fundraising event as absolutely marvellous. About 180 people enjoyed a traditional Samoan umu feast, which was the centrepiece of the fundraiser. The traditional Samoan umu feast is cooked in banana leaves and roasted in rocks forming an above-ground oven. The day also included face painting, market stalls, entertainment and an auction. Mrs McArdle attributed the fundraiser's success to the Telegraph Point community and the tireless work of Telegraph Point Sport and Recreation Club board members to source donations. She said the Telegraph Point community always got behind those who needed help. "We know what they [Woodburn residents] have been through and what they are feeling," Mrs McArdle said. Floodwaters ripped a path through properties, homes and businesses at Telegraph Point in March 2021. Mrs McArdle said it was a long road to recovery after floods. The fundraiser in support of Woodburn was the idea of Tone and Krysia Malio from Ironbark Retreat. Residents and the Telegraph Point Sport and Recreation Club organised the day. Organisers hope to make the fundraiser an annual event and create a fund to help people in need.

