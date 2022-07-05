Comfort conversion: How to turn your living room into a cosy sanctuary

This is branded content.

Autumn is finally here, and as the temperature plummets outside, it's only natural to want to turn your home into an oasis of warmth and comfort, and where better to do this than in the centre of your home, the living room.



The room in which friends gather for an evening of conversation and of course, copious amounts of food and wine; or perhaps the room for you and your family to cuddle up with a bowl of popcorn to watch a movie whilst the wild weather rages on outside.



So, how do you turn your living room into the perfect port in the storm, a haven of comfort and cosiness amongst the cold days and chilly Autumn air?

Upgrade old furniture

Whilst the couch you brought with you when you moved in may have served you well for many years, and throughout many different spaces, it's time to upgrade to something that is a little more suitable for your current needs. Ask yourself questions like "do I want a statement piece or something that blends in a little more?" and "what is the most comfortable sofa bed for our home?"



This way you'll end up with a stylish and snug piece of furniture that fits your living room perfectly. Opting for a sofa bed style couch gives you the option of turning your cosy living room into a makeshift bedroom for guests, or even for those late nights that you just can't bear to pull yourself off the couch.

Create a warm colour palette

One of the simplest ways to create the feeling of a comfortable space, even when it's sub-zero degrees outside, is by utilising colour.



Opting for a warmer colour palette will breathe life into what's within the walls. If you're ready to commit to a full-blown fire like red on the walls, instead move a couple of shades south from white, to an eggshell, something that's subtle but will make all the difference.



If neutrals are your go-to, switch out cool-toned greys, for softer, chocolate browns and deep rust tones. If you're wanting to add some cool tones to balance out the space, try a jewel tone like a deep purple, that will feel cosy and comfortable.

Light it up

Much like how a colour palette will add the feeling of warmth to your cosy oasis, so will your choice of lighting. A harsh white, overhead light may highlight your space, but it won't create the homely hideaway that you're looking for.



Instead, look for something reminiscent of candlelight, a golden glow that gently illuminates your living room, draping the furniture in a soft luminosity. This effect can be recreated by purchasing various lamps, rather than working with your rooftop lighting.

Break up a large space

It's fantastic if you're working with a large space, so much you can utilise, however one thing about a large room is it has the ability to feel cold and a little empty.



To minimise this, break up your larger living room into smaller hubs. To do this in a way that still feels warm and cosy, break up part of your space into a dedicated television or entertainment area. Then, have all the furniture facing towards a coffee table in the centre of the space to create an anchor.



Finally, to add more depth, add a rug; it will make the space feel more comfortable, as well as more complete.

You can then use the remaining space as an entertainment or relaxation area, with softer furniture like beanbags, floor lamps, and throws, all centred around an alternative coffee table. This brings cosiness to the room whilst also allowing you to utilise the space for different activities and interests.

The nose knows

To fully submerge yourself into a sanctuary of warmth and calm, you must immerse all of your senses, and this includes a sense of smell.



Add to your port in the storm a plethora of candles, room sprays and diffusers, something different for every occasion. However, whilst a beautifully fresh and floral scent might be perfect for a Spring day or even Summer evening, for the cooler months, it's important to go for something a little deeper.



Opt for spicy vanilla or subtle sandalwood. If you're looking for something a little more prominent, try a deep amber. Let these delicious scents waft through your living room and let them carry you into a calm and cosy oasis.

Fabric is everything

We are incredibly careful with what fabric to put on our bodies, both when it's warm and cold. Linens are tied to the Summer months, whilst we long for a soft cashmere to swaddle us in its soft warmth as chills run through the air.



So, why not do the same for our interiors? In order to create that cosy atmosphere we so crave, fill your living room with gentle, luxurious, velvet throws.



These can act both as a decoration and as a functional comfort piece, double points if you find one in a jewel tone. Alternatively, strategically place wool-lined pieces to cuddle up to as the warm candlelight makes your eyelids grow heavy.

Perhaps it's looking for a few throw pillows to make your living room feel extra cuddly, or eyeing up some paint swatches for how to create the feeling of insulation as the weather grows increasingly wintery, no matter what it is you're doing, you'll never regret turning your living room into that warm retreat to wander off into.

