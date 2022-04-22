news, latest-news, Anzac Day, 2021, Port Macquarie, Wuachope, Kendall, Laurieton, dawn service, main service

Anzac Day commemorations across the region will honour the service and sacrifice of those who have served their country. Here is a guide to services on Monday, April 25 from the Hastings and the Camden Haven to the Macleay Valley. 5.30am: The dawn service begins at the Town Square cenotaph. From 9.30am: Marchers to assemble ahead of the main service. 10am: The march sets off from the clock tower and proceeds along Horton Street to the cenotaph followed by the main service. 5.30am: Dawn service begins at Laurie Park, after a traditional "gunfire" breakfast, serving rum and milk, at Laurieton United Services Club at 4.30am. From 10am: Those participating in the march ahead of the main service will assemble outside Laurieton United Services Club in Seymour Street. 10.30am: The march sets off to Laurie Park for the main service. 11am: The main service starts at Laurie Park. If it is raining, the dawn service and main service will be moved to Laurieton United Services Club. 5.30am: Dawn service at Kendall War Memorial Park in Comboyne Street. Breakfast will be available at Kendall Services and Citizens Club after the dawn service. 10am: The march will start from the bottom of Comboyne Street, and proceed to the Kendall War Memorial Park, followed by the main service. 5.45am: Form up at the Wauchope RSL Club and march to the cenotaph. 5.55am: The dawn service begins at the cenotaph. From 6.30am: Breakfast for veterans and the public at Wauchope RSL Club. 10.20am: Marchers leave the Wauchope RSL Club and proceed to the cenotaph for the main service. 10.45am: The Wauchope main service begins. 5am: Coffee or tea will be served in the Memorial Hall. 5.20am: Ex-service personnel will assemble at the Memorial Hall and march to the East Kempsey cenotaph. 5.30am: The dawn service will start at East Kempsey, then return to the Memorial Hall for breakfast for veterans, service personnel, and RSL members. 10.15am: Marchers to assemble at Sydney Street, next to the service station. 10:30am: All marchers will proceed to the East Kempsey cenotaph. 11am: The East Kempsey service will commence and after the service return to the Memorial Hall. Lunch will be served at the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club commencing 12.15pm sharp. The lunch is free for veterans, service personnel, ex-service personnel, those in uniform, and those wearing medals or RSL badges. Partners and children may attend at a cost of $15. Note that lunch tickets are available only on Anzac morning at the RSL Memorial Club from 11.15am to midday. Disabled veterans requiring transport during the march to the cenotaph at 10.30am from Sydney Street, can obtain a ride by taxi, at no cost. Please contact the RSL sub-branch on 6563 1010. 9am: Marchers to assemble at the service station and march to the cenotaph where the Crescent Head service will start. 5.45am: The dawn service will commence at the cenotaph. 10.40am: Ex-service personnel will assemble at the carpark, top of Paragon Street, to march to the cenotaph. 11am: The South West Rocks service will start. 9am: The Frederickton service will start at the cenotaph. The march leaves at 8.50am from the cemetery on Great North Road and proceed on Great North Road to the cenotaph. 11am: The Bellbrook service starts at the cenotaph. 6am: The dawn service will start at Hat Head Bowling Club. 10am: The Hat Head Bowling Club service will commence. 5.20am: Ex-service personnel to assemble at Willawarrin ahead of the dawn service. 5.30am: The dawn service will commence at the Willawarrin cenotaph. 9am: The Willawarrin service starts. 11am: The Gladstone service starts at the cenotaph.

