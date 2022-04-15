news, latest-news,

A substantial set of key policies which give insight into the varied functions of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council are currently open to the community for important feedback. Following the March Ordinary Council meeting, it was resolved that council place 12 policies under review on public exhibition, in order to capture key feedback about how they best meet the changing needs of our diverse community. "An important component of public sector governance is establishing key policies and ensuring they are clear, available, regularly updated and monitored for compliance," council's group manager governance Michael Ferguson said. "Like any business, reviewing policies regularly is essential to maintaining modern and progressive practices. "For council, it is no different. A key component of good governance is ensuring that there is good evidence behind decisions made by the elected body and this includes seeking community input. It is quite normal for a new term of council to undertake a review of policies." "Allowing for regular reviews and updates to existing policies ensures their currency and relevancy, and provides for an appropriate set of standards for council to function effectively." Running concurrently, the 12 policies currently on exhibition are: Residents have until the end of next week to have their say on these policies, noting that there will be more policies progressively being reviewed at each Council meeting over coming months. To check the closing dates and specific details on each, head to the Have Your Say website page for more.

