Two men and a teenager have been charged following a spate of break and enters across Port Macquarie. Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly said the Mid North Coast Police District has been focusing their resources on these incidents over the past few months. "The police in Port Macquarie have been investigating a number of property offences and break and enter offences around the canals and on the northern side of Hastings River Drive," he said. "We've been focusing our resources in that area to investigate those matters." Police will allege in court that in the early hours of Friday, April 8 2022 and Saturday, April 9 2022, two men broke into three residential homes in Port Macquarie and over $50,000 worth of personal possessions were stolen. At about 1am on Friday, April 8 2022, two men allegedly forced entry into a home on Newport Crescent and stole a safe containing jewellery, medals, and other family heirlooms valued at up to $30,000. In the early hours of Saturday, April 9 2022, two men allegedly broke into a home on Kennedy Drive and stole an Apple iPad, bank cards and a purple women's mountain bike before fleeing. Also on Saturday April 9, two men allegedly forced entry into another home on Newport Crescent, ransacking the premise before stealing over $20,000 worth of items. Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District were notified of these incidents and commenced investigations. Following extensive inquiries, at about 5.20pm on Tuesday (April 12), officers attended a home on Muston St, Port Macquarie, and arrested two men, aged 25 and 26, allegedly found hiding in separate rooms of the house. Police executed a search warrant, where a number of items were seized including iPads, mobile phones, digital cameras, clothing, a safe, cannabis, prescription medication, jewellery and emergency service medals, all believed to be stolen goods. The two men were taken to Port Macquarie Police Station, where the 26-year-old man was charged with eight offences including aggravated break and enter, dishonestly obtain property by deception, supply prohibited drug, and goods suspected stolen on premises. He was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court yesterday (Wednesday, April 13), where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Wednesday, April 27 2022. The 25-year-old man was charged with goods suspected stolen on premises. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, May 11 2022. Following further investigations, police executed a second search warrant at a home on Bennett Street, Port Macquarie, on Wednesday (April 13) where they arrested a 16-year-old teenager. During the search, police located credit cards, jewellery, mobile phones and tablet devices believed to have been stolen from a property on Kennedy Drive. "Police seized a number of items believed to be stolen including jewellery, electronic items, clothing and car keys," Det Insp O'Reilly said. The 16-year-old was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station and charged with five offences including receiving stolen property, fraud, goods in custody and assault police. He was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Children's Court today (April 14). Officers are reminding residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police. "We thank the community for their assistance in these matters and to remind them to remain vigilant. These incidents are occurring when people are at home, usually when they are asleep but also during the day," Det Insp O'Reilly said. Investigations into break and enter offences in the area remain ongoing, with Mid North Coast Police District officers continuing to target property offences through high-visibility operations. Police are anticipating further arrests to be made. "We expect to arrest further individuals and put them before the courts for these offences," Det Insp O'Reilly said. Anyone with information about property offences is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

