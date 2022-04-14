newsletters, editors-pick-list, Joey's House Early Education Centre, street library, Tanya Tucker, Josie Loicono, Angie Hazelton-Kelly

Joey's House Early Education Centre is encouraging a love of reading through a new street library. The team brainstormed new ways to connect with the community after COVID limited access to community opportunities. Early childhood teacher Josie Loiacono came up with the street library idea and she connected with marketing and outreach librarian Angie Hazelton-Kelly. Students painted the street library, mirroring the exterior colour palette of Joey's House Early Education Centre, and painted pictures of themselves as well. Centre manager Tanya Tucker said they wanted to promote literacy for families, while the street library was a good way for everyone to come together. "We are hoping this street library is a way to connect with our wider community and to encourage a love of literacy for life," she said. The initiative, in conjunction with Port Macquarie Library, was launched on Monday [April 11]. Four-year-old Elijah Fuller and his mum Tara were the first official street library borrowers. Street libraries share the enjoyment of reading, while building a sense of community. Mrs Tucker said they wanted the street library to appeal to everyone. The street library is stocked with books from children's books to adult fiction and cookbooks to borrow or keep. People are encouraged to check out the street library at Joey's House Early Education Centre in Port Macquarie's Warlters Street. Simply take what interests you, then return them, keep them or pass the books on to others. Supporters can swap one book for another or add books to the street library.

