Flashback 1972: Wauchope puts on a fantastic show

With a record gate of $4000, up $1100 on last year, Wauchope's 62nd annual show on Friday and Saturday was successful beyond the highest expectations of members of the organising committee. Blessed with ideal weather for the two days, the well presented show attracted more than 10,000 people through the gates. On the first day, gate takings rose by $400 to a record $1200 despite a rise of 10 cents in admission charges. Society treasurer Mr W. L. Jack said the gate rises in recent years had been to the order of a $100 or so but $1100 in one year was "fantastic" and reflected well on the committee's sound planning and organising. The ring program was highlighted by one of the most expert trick motorbike riding acts ever seen on Wauchope Showground. The performance by Upper Hunter grazier and Australian national champion, David Pinkerton, was made on a Bultaco Sherpa "T" bike. In the ring at lunchtime on Saturday, with gaily beribboned prize-winning cattle and horses forming an impressive backdrop, the Show was officially opened by the Lebanese Ambassador to Australia, Mr. Shafk Gharzuddine. Jennifer Ptolemy Crowned Queen Miss Jennifer Ptolemy was crowned Miss Port Macquarie 1972 at the Catholic Hall last night. Miss Ptolemy, who was sponsored by Homegiene, was successful in raising the sum of $1516.28. The other girl in the contest, Miss Vicki Buckley, the Rescue Boat Independent candidate raised a total of $,231.10. The total figure of $2747.38 was a magnificent effort by both girls and their hardworking committees. Miss Port Macquarie will travel to New Zealand early next year to attend the Bowls of Brookland Carnival. The runner-up Miss Buckley will be taken on a tour of the Gold Coast by the mayor and mayoress, Ald and Mrs Adams. Art Demonstration The secretary of the Port Macquarie and District Kennel Club, Barbara Grollmus, was hostess to an Art demonstration evening to raise further funds for trophies for the forthcoming dog show. Considering the weather, a large group of people gathered to watch the demonstrations. Mrs Joan Smith, from Laurieton, demonstrated the technique of the wood cut. Using a three-colour block, the group were intrigued to see the print take shape. Mrs Smith kindly donated a framed woodcut to raffle. Mrs Poxen found everyone fascinated in her macramé, including a wall hanging which was nearly completed, evening bags, shoulder bags, chokers and belts were exhibited. A belt and a dog lead were raffled.

