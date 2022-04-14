newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A semi-final finish at any Australian title competition is something you should be proud of no matter what you're talking about. But it's an even more remarkable achievement for Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club's under-23 women's surfboat crew. When Lucy Monaghan hastily put the crew together at the start of the season, she was the only one of the four-strong crew who had any sort of surf life saving experience. She's been on the beach and in the surf for a number of years, but under 12 months ago her-now teammates Maddy Major and Bridget Tysoe didn't even know what the sport was. "They knew nothing, Maddy actually had to search what surfboats were before coming to the first training," Lucy said. The only other member of the crew - Monique Durbridge - only had a small understanding of the ocean which came from paddling surf skis. And with a bit more luck they could have even jagged a spot in the final on the Gold Coast last weekend. Deteriorating weather conditions on the final day ultimately brought to an end their quest for medals and they missed out on the finals by one spot. Twelve months ago, Lucy was unsure whether she would even be rowing after her previous crew decided to have a year off. She then had to throw her own team of novices together and teach them how you make a surfboat move. Needless to say with the help of dad Steve (who was the crew's sweep) they coached the girls pretty well. "We've come so far from the start of the season from the girls not evening knowing in October what surfboats were to making a semi-final at Aussies," Lucy said. "It felt so good to make it through the rounds comfortably and then to make it to semis on top of that just surprised myself and the crew." Lucy said they went in with no expectations other than to make it out to the cans and back in one piece. "We definitely have improved even in the last two months," she said. "We all decided to ramp up the training a lot and focus on our weaknesses as it got closer to the Australian titles. The secret is all wanting to be there and grow together and we had an awesome sweep that went above and beyond." Monique admitted surfboats were a totally different challenge to that of a surf ski. "The biggest challenge transitioning from surf skis over to surfboats was the mentality that it's no longer just yourself you may possibly let down," she said. "But that was my biggest fuel. Every time it got tough or I was fatigued I had my best mates to pull through for and that's exactly what we did at Aussies. I am so excited for next season!" Bridget said they went to the Aussie titles with a different mindset and no expectations. "We just gave it our all. All our strength training helped out heaps and that was prominent in our results with tough conditions," she said. "We raced as four best mates and came out on top for our club. Bloody oath next season it is on." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/65fd5a38-de1a-4691-9fb6-84f41c66fe58.jpg/r7_55_1770_1051_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg