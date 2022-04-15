newsletters, editors-pick-list, Telegraph Point, fundraiser, Woodburn, floods, Telegraph Point Sport and Recreation Club, 2022

The Telegraph Point community is opening its heart to help Woodburn after the floods. An event on Easter Sunday [April 17] at Telegraph Point Sport and Recreation Club will raise money for the flood-devastated small town next to the Richmond River. A traditional Samoan umu feast is at the centre of the fundraiser. Donations have covered the food costs for the feast, complete with pork, chicken, lamb and venison, salad and vegetables. The traditional Samoan umu feast is cooked in banana leaf parcels and roasted in rocks forming an above-ground oven. The feast costs $20 a person. Simply arrive before midday on Sunday to ensure your place at the feast. The activities during the day of celebration and fun will begin at 8am and continue into the afternoon. Telegraph Point resident Pam McArdle said Telegraph Point residents knew how the Woodburn community felt after flooding. "It's one small community helping another small community," Mrs McArdle said. "We know exactly what they are heading for." The fundraiser is the idea of Tone and Krysia Malio from Ironbark Retreat. "As soon as we heard what was happening up there, I thought we have to do something," Mrs Malio said. "We know how much it stings, we have empathy and want to be part of the solution." Proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the Woodburn community through Flood Angels. An auction after the feast will add to the fundraising tally. The day will begin with markets from 8am. There will face painting and children's entertainment by The Poisoned Apple, raffles, an Easter hat parade and Easter egg hunt. A band will play from 1pm. Residents and the Telegraph Point Sport and Recreation Club have organised the day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/7519afb0-ed3d-43f8-9fe7-7fda39d996a7.jpg/r0_417_3844_2589_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg